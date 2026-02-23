The numbers are in for last week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

According to WrestleNomics, the February 19, 2026 episode of TNA iMPACT drew 233,000 viewers on AMC.

That figure represents a decrease from the February 12 episode, which pulled in 254,000 viewers the previous week.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Thursday night’s broadcast posted a 0.05 rating. That number remained even with the 0.05 demo rating the show delivered one week earlier.

A slight dip in overall viewership. Stability in the demo.

Featured below are the top-five most-viewed videos on TNA’s official YouTube channel from the 2/19 episode of TNA iMPACT:

* FIRST EVER Guitar Case Casket Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Elijah (115,000 views)

* Mike Santana Has Something He Wants To Tell Leon Slater (62,000 views)

* Elayna Black CALLS OUT Mara Sadé (50,000 views)

* Can NXT REGAIN The TNA International Title? (35,000 views)

* Indi Hartwell vs. Heather By Elegance (FULL MATCH) (28,000 views)

