The numbers are in for last week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

The February 26, 2026 episode of Thursday Night iMPACT! brought in 233,000 viewers on AMC, according to Wrestlenomics. That figure is identical to the 233,000 viewers the program drew the previous week on February 19, resulting in a flat week-to-week comparison in total audience.

No movement up or down in overall viewership.

In the key 18-49 demographic, however, the show experienced a slight dip. Thursday’s broadcast posted a 0.03 rating in the demo, down from the 0.05 rating recorded the week prior.

While total viewership held steady, the decline in the demo rating marks a modest shift compared to the previous week’s performance.

Featured below are the top-five most-viewed videos on TNA’s official YouTube channel from the 2/19 episode of TNA iMPACT:

* Mickie James and Ash By Elegance Go FACE-TO-FACE (68,000 views)

* Steve Maclin ASSAULTS Tom Hannifan During Explanation of Actions (54,000 views)

* The System OVERWHELM Moose After All-Star Main Event (34,000 views)

* Nic Nemeth PINS X-Division Champion Leon Slater (28,000 views)

* Dani Luna vs. Léi Yǐng Lee (FULL MATCH) (21,000 views)

