TNA Wrestling saw a noticeable increase in viewership and key demographic ratings for the latest episode of TNA iMPACT.

The July 16 edition of TNA iMPACT, which aired on AMC, drew 286,000 viewers, marking a significant increase from the 188,000 viewers the show attracted for its previous reported episode on June 25.

The show also posted a 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from the 0.02 demo rating recorded on June 25.

The improved numbers represent gains in both total audience and the coveted advertiser demographic as TNA continues its run on AMC.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 7/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.