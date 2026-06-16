TNA Wrestling saw a decline in both overall viewership and key demographic ratings for the June 11 episode of TNA iMPACT.

According to the latest television data, Thursday night’s broadcast on AMC drew 191,000 viewers, down from the 226,000 viewers recorded for the June 4 episode. The decrease represents a loss of 35,000 viewers week-over-week.

The show also experienced a drop in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The June 11 episode posted a 0.02 rating in the category, down from the 0.03 rating the program earned the previous Thursday.

Despite the week-to-week decline, TNA iMPACT continues to hover around its recent audience averages on AMC as the company builds toward its upcoming summer events schedule.

The June 4 episode attracted 226,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, making the June 11 broadcast lower in both measured categories.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 6/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.