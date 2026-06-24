Last Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC on June 18 pulled in an average of 255,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This was the show’s best marks in several weeks.

The 18-49 number matched the show’s last comparable rating from the April 16 episode, while the total audience was the highest since April 9, when iMPACT averaged 257,000 viewers.

Both figures represent a sharp jump from the prior week, which drew 191,000 viewers and a 0.02 in the demo.

As always, numbers do not account for streaming viewership on AMC+ or TNA+.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 6/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.