TNA iMPACT reached a new milestone on AMC with its July 23 episode.

The July 23 edition of TNA iMPACT drew 307,000 viewers on AMC, marking an increase from the 286,000 viewers the July 16 episode attracted.

The total is the highest audience for TNA iMPACT since the weekly series moved to AMC in January.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the show posted a 0.05 rating, up from the 0.03 rating recorded for the June 25 broadcast.

The July 23 episode continued the show’s recent upward trend, delivering gains in both overall viewership and the key demographic while setting a new high watermark for the AMC era.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 7/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.