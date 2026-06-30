The FIFA World Cup continued to have a significant impact on television viewership last week, with TNA Wrestling seeing another drop in the ratings for its go-home episode ahead of Slammiversary.

The June 25 edition of TNA iMPACT averaged 188,000 viewers on AMC, according to the latest ratings data. That figure was down from the 255,000 viewers the previous week and marked the show’s lowest audience in five weeks.

In the key 18-49 demographic, iMPACT posted a 0.02 rating, declining from the prior week’s number while tying the lowest demo rating the series has recorded since moving to AMC.

The episode served as the final stop before last Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event, but faced stiff competition from the FIFA World Cup, which dominated the night across all of television. The tournament broadcast drew more than 17 million viewers and generated a massive 5.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

As a result, TNA iMPACT finished tied for 91st on the cable rankings in the 18-49 demo and 86th overall in total cable viewership for the evening.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 6/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.