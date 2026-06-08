TNA Wrestling picked up momentum in the television ratings department this week, as the June 4 episode of TNA iMPACT delivered gains in both total viewership and the key demographic.

According to available viewership data, Thursday night’s broadcast on AMC attracted 226,000 viewers. That marks a noticeable increase from the 195,000 viewers recorded for the May 28 episode, representing a week-over-week rise of approximately 16 percent.

The growth wasn’t limited to overall audience numbers.

In the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic, iMPACT posted a 0.03 rating, improving from the 0.02 rating the program generated the previous week. While the number remains modest compared to larger wrestling broadcasts, it reflects positive movement in one of television’s most closely watched metrics.

A step in the right direction.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 6/4/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.