The latest viewership numbers are in for TNA iMPACT!.

According to Programming Insider, the March 12, 2026 episode of TNA iMPACT! on AMC drew 259,000 viewers. That figure marks a modest increase from the 249,000 viewers the show pulled in the previous week on March 5.

While the overall audience saw a bump week-to-week, the key demographic rating remained steady. Thursday’s broadcast posted a 0.04 rating in the 18–49 demo, matching the same 0.04 rating recorded by the March 5 episode.

Featured below are the top-five most-viewed videos on TNA’s official YouTube channel from the 3/12 episode of TNA iMPACT:

* Viral Sensation Ricky Sosa Makes TNA DEBUT (109,000 views)

* New Look Mustafa Ali Returns in Order 4 Tag vs. BDE, Swann and Trey (83,000 views)

* Is Allie Going To Return From The Dead?: GREED (75,000 views)

* Moose’s REVENGE Begins with STREET FIGHT vs. Cedric Alexander (72,000 views)

* Steve Maclin’s APOLOGY to Tom Hannifan (22,000 views)

For those who missed the show, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT 3/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night at 9/8c for live TNA iMPACT results coverage.