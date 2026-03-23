The latest viewership numbers are in for TNA Wrestling’s flagship weekly show.

The March 19, 2026 episode of Thursday Night iMPACT brought in 250,000 viewers on AMC TV, according to Programming Insider.

That figure represents a slight drop from the March 12 broadcast, which drew 259,000 viewers.

A modest dip, but not a drastic one.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the show posted a 0.04 rating, which remained unchanged from the previous week’s number in the same category.

Featured below are the top-five most-viewed videos on TNA’s official YouTube channel from the 3/19 episode of TNA iMPACT:

* Mr. Elegance DEBUT Against 76 Year Old Mike Jackson RUINED By ODB (77,000 views)

* TNA Hall of Famer Raven Helps Rosemary with Allie’s Resurrection: Envy (58,000 views)

* Santino Marella FOILS The System’s Plans Against Moose (41,000 views)

* CHAOS REIGNS After Elayna Black vs. Jada Stone (32,000 views)

* Steve Maclin and Mike Santana’s HEATED Face to Face (22,000 views)

For those who missed the show, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT 3/19/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night at 9/8c for live TNA iMPACT results coverage.