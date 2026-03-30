TNA iMPACT saw a slight uptick in both viewership and key demo ratings for its latest episode.

According to WrestleNomics, the March 26, 2026 edition of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC drew 256,000 viewers. That figure marks a modest increase from the March 19 episode, which brought in 250,000 viewers.

There was also a small boost in the all-important 18–49 demographic.

Thursday’s show scored a 0.05 rating in the demo, up from the 0.04 rating posted the previous week.

Featured below are the top five most viewed match and segment highlight videos from TNA’s official YouTube channel for the 3/26 show:

* WCW Legend Buff Bagwell CONFRONTED by Frankie Kazarian (171,000 views)

* BDE vs. Mustafa Ali (FULL MATCH) (88,000 views)

* Former Atlanta Falcons Teammates Help Moose Against The System (54,000 views)

* Decay REUNION as Rosemary Seeks Wrath (36,000 views)

*Jeff Hardy vs. Brian Myers (FULL MATCH) (34,000 views)

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 3/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.