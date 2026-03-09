TNA Wrestling saw a modest bump in viewership for the latest episode of Thursday Night iMPACT.

The March 5, 2026 edition of iMPACT on AMC drew 249,000 viewers, according to data reported by Programming Insider. The figure marks an increase from the 233,000 viewers the show recorded for its February 26 broadcast.

The show also experienced a slight uptick in the key demographic rating.

Thursday’s episode posted a 0.04 rating in the 18–49 demo, up from the 0.03 rating that the program delivered the previous week.

The increase represents a week-to-week improvement for the weekly TNA broadcast as it continues its run on AMC.

Featured below are the top-five most-viewed videos on TNA’s official YouTube channel from the 2/19 episode of TNA iMPACT:

* Knockouts LEGEND ODB Returns to HUMILIATE The Elegance Brand (209,000 views)

* Moose Plans to Shock The System ONE BY ONE (55,000 views)

* Steve Maclin is REINSTATED by Santino Marella and Daria Rae (52,000 views)

* Elayna Black vs. Mara Sadé (FULL MATCH) (47,000 views)

* Nic Nemeth vs. Leon Slater: X-Division Title (FULL MATCH) (36,000 views)

