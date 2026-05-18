The viewership numbers are in for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC.

The May 14, 2026 edition of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT drew 196,000 viewers on AMC TV, according to the latest ratings data.

That figure marks an increase from the May 7 episode, which brought in 164,000 viewers and represented the lowest audience total of the AMC era for the promotion.

There was also a slight increase in the key demographic rating.

Thursday’s show posted a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the 0.02 demo rating recorded the previous week.

The rebound comes after last week’s episode hit a notable low point in overall viewership following TNA’s move to AMC.