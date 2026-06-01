The latest viewership numbers are in for TNA iMPACT, and the promotion saw a modest increase in overall audience despite a slight decline in the key demographic rating.

According to the latest data, the May 28 episode of TNA iMPACT averaged 195,000 viewers on AMC. That figure is up from the 178,000 viewers recorded for the May 21 broadcast.

While the week-to-week increase is a positive sign, the show remains below the 200,000-viewer mark. In fact, it was the fourth consecutive week that iMPACT has failed to reach 200,000 viewers.

A mixed result.

Despite the rise in total viewership, the episode posted a 0.02 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic. That number was down from the 0.03 demo rating generated by the previous week’s show.

The May 28 broadcast ultimately delivered a larger overall audience than the prior week, but saw a decrease in its performance among younger viewers, continuing a recent trend of fluctuating ratings for TNA’s flagship television program, which drew an all-time record low number three weeks ago.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 5/28/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.