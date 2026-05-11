The numbers are in for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT, and the show saw a drop in both overall viewership and the key demo.

Thursday night’s May 7, 2026 edition of TNA iMPACT drew 164,000 viewers on AMC, according to the latest available data. That figure is down from the 209,000 viewers the show pulled in for the April 30 episode.

The decline carried over into the key 18-to-49 demographic as well.

This week’s broadcast posted a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from the 0.03 rating recorded the previous Thursday.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 5/7/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.