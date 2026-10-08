TNA Wrestling saw a decline in viewership for the October 1, 2026 episode of Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC.

According to WrestleNomics, the October 1 broadcast averaged 182,000 viewers, down from the 207,000 viewers who tuned in for the September 24 episode.

The show also drew a 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a decrease from the 0.03 rating recorded the previous week.

Overall, TNA iMPACT experienced a week-over-week decline of approximately 12 percent in total viewership.

The 10/1 iMPACT saw the first full appearance by Syx duo Joseph Saywer and Samuel Shaw, who previously worked as Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis as part of The Wyatt Sicks in WWE.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 10/1/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.