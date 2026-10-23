TNA Wrestling saw an increase in television viewership for the October 15, 2026 episode of Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC.

The October 15 broadcast averaged 252,000 viewers, an increase from the 214,000 viewers who tuned in for the October 8 episode.

The show also experienced an improvement in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing a 0.05 rating compared to the previous week’s 0.03.

Overall, the October 15 episode saw viewership rise approximately 17.8 percent week-over-week, while the key demographic rating also moved upward.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 10/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.