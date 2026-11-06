The latest television ratings for TNA Wrestling’s Thursday Night iMPACT are in.

The October 29, 2026 episode of TNA iMPACT averaged 201,000 viewers on AMC, according to the latest viewership data.

That figure represents a decline from the October 22 broadcast, which attracted 233,000 viewers. The week-over-week decrease of 32,000 viewers translates to a drop of approximately 13.7 percent.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Thursday’s episode recorded a 0.03 rating, matching the 0.03 demo rating posted by the previous week’s show.

For those interested, you can check out complete TNA iMPACT Results 10/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.