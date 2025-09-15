TNA Wrestling issued the following:

TNA Wrestling International Champion Steve Maclin Participates In The Annual Tunnel to Towers Foundation 5K Run NYC on Sunday, September 28

Maclin Media Tour in New York City Set For Monday & Tuesday, September 29-30

TNA Wrestling International Champion Steve Maclin, who served four years in the United States Marine Corps before turning to pro wrestling, will compete in the 24th annual Tunnel to Towers Foundation 5K Run NYC on Sunday, September 28.

Maclin will be joined by his wife, fellow pro wrestler Deonna Purrazzo, along with about 30,000 other participants – runners, walkers, first responders, veterans and service members – retracing the path FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller took on 9/11 through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to Ground Zero.

“This event began in 2002 to honor my brother Stephen and the 343 FDNY firefighters we lost that day,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “It has become a national tribute to all lives lost on 9/11, those battling 9/11-related illnesses, and our fallen heroes in the war on terror.”

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC is a tribute to the 343 FDNY firefighters, law enforcement officers, and thousands of civilians lost on 9/11, those still affected by 9/11-related illnesses, and the more than 7,000 service members who gave their lives in the global war on terror.

Multi-Platinum country music star and Grand Ole Opry member, Chris Janson, will headline the finish line concert following the race.

The ACM award-winner has taken five singles to No. 1, including the five-times Platinum “Buy Me A Boat,” the Platinum “Fix A Drink,” Platinum “Good Vibes,” Gold “Done,” and “All I Need Is You.” His songs “Boat” and “Girl” were named to the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s prestigious “Songs I Wish I’d Written” list.

Janson will cap race day with an outdoor concert steps away from One World Trade Center.

“I cannot wait to perform in New York for the heroes who inspire us all,” said Janson. “It’s an honor to support Tunnel to Towers and its mission to serve first responders, veterans and Gold Star families.”

MACLIN

Steve Maclin made his pro wrestling debut in 2013 and spent about seven years wrestling for WWE before joining TNA Wrestling in June 2021. He has been part of some of the biggest matches in TNA history, including a Barbed Wire Massacre match. The highlight match of his career came in April 2023 when he won the TNA World Championship for the first time.

On April 17, 2025, Maclin became the inaugural TNA International Champion, defeating Eric Young and A. J. Francis by pinfall.

Maclin served four years in the United States Marine Corps with 2nd Battalion 8th Marines from 2007-2011. He was honorably discharged as a corporal in the infantry as an 0331 Machine Gunner. Maclin had tours to Afghanistan in 2009 and 2011.

Away from the ring, Maclin enjoys comic books, video games, his three dogs and spending time with his wife. Maclin is finishing his bachelor’s degree online in psychology with a focus on mental health.

Maclin will be in New York City on Monday & Tuesday, September 29-30, and is available for media interviews to discuss the Tunnel to Towers Foundation 5K Run NYC and everything TNA Wrestling.

Maclin and all the TNA stars will be at Bound For Glory on Sunday, October 12, in Lowell, Massachusetts, including Jeff & Matt Hardy, Nic & Ryan Nemeth, Moose, AJ Francis, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Mustafa Ali, Leon Slater and Knockouts such as Ash By Elegance, Tessa Blanchard, Indi Hartwell, Masha Slamovich and all members of the Elegance Brand.

In addition, TNA World Champion Trick Williams – a member of the NXT roster – will be at Bound For Glory in Lowell.