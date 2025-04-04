The road to TNA Unbreakable 2025 and TNA Rebellion 2025 continues next Thursday night.

TNA iMPACT returns at 8/7c next Thursday, April 10, 2025, on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ with the “go-home” episode for the TNA Unbreakable 2025 special event.

Ahead of the 4/10 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Thursday night program, it has ben announced that the first of multiple qualifying matches for the TNA International Championship will take place.

Featured below is the current advertised lineup heading into the 4/10 episode of TNA iMPACT:

* Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards

* Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin

* Cody Deaner vs. Moose

* Leon Slater vs. Ryan Nemeth

* The Rascalz vs. JDC & Brian Myers

* Mance Warner vs. AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan (TNA International Title Qualifier)

Make sure to check back here every Thursday night after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.