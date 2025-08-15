TNA Wrestling could be headed for a major shake-up.

Speculation about a possible sale intensified this week when the name of former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta surfaced in internal discussions. According to a report from Fightful Select, Fertitta’s name came up during meetings, and Conrad Thompson added fuel to the fire by posting a “Lorenzo!” GIF in response to the chatter.

Fertitta, who co-owned the UFC with his brother Frank and worked alongside Dana White for decades, is linked to TKO Group Holdings — the parent company of WWE and the UFC.

TNA Wrestling has been on the market before, with Scott D’Amore making an attempt to purchase the company and Tony Khan turning down offers both before and after launching AEW. One source noted that AEW saw little value in acquiring TNA Wrestling, as much of its historic footage is already in the Ring of Honor library.

Recent network rumors have pointed to The CW Network and A&E — both of which air WWE programming and have connections to TKO.