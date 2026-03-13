A planned international crossover appearance for one of TNA Wrestling’s stars has officially been called off.

TNA Wrestling has issued a public apology after Lei Ying Lee was pulled from an upcoming event hosted by Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling.

Back in December 2025, it was announced that Lee would be traveling to Japan this March to compete at TJPW’s Grand Princess 2026 event.

Just last week, the promotion confirmed match plans for the March 29 show, revealing that Lee would team up with Sareee to face the duo of Miyu Yamashita and Arisu Endo.

However, those plans have now changed.

TJPW later issued a statement describing the cancellation as “sudden,” noting that discussions had taken place with TNA regarding the situation.

Despite those talks, the decision to remove Lee from the card ultimately remained in place.

The announcement also included a statement directly from TNA addressing the situation and apologizing for the change.

“TNA sincerely apologizes for Lei Ying Lee’s inability to participate in TJPW’s Ryogoku Sumo Hall show on March 29,” TNA said.

“Neither Lee nor TJPW are at fault for this situation, and we thank TJPW for accommodating this change. Once again, we apologize to TJPW, TJPW fans, as well as Miyu Yamashita, Arisu Endo, and Sareee who were announced in this match with Lee, for the absence of Lei Ying Lee at the last minute for the Ryogoku Sumo Hall show which we know is very important for TJPW. We wish TJPW continued success and appreciate their partnership.”

As for the likely reason behind the change, TNA has a busy schedule that same week. The company is set to present its Sacrifice 2026 special on March 27, followed by television tapings on March 28. Both events are scheduled to take place at the Alario Center in Louisiana.

While no official explanation was given, the scheduling conflict may have played a role in Lee being pulled from the Tokyo event.