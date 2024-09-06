Heather Reckless signing with TNA Wrestling has been touted by the company after the news was first announced during the September 5 episode of TNA iMPACT.

Following the 9/5 show, the signing of Reckless, who makes her TNA in-ring debut on the 9/12 episode next week against Gisele Shaw, was promoted via a press release that delves into her athletic background.

Check out the complete announcement below.

TNA Wrestling Signs Heather Reckless

TNA Wrestling confirmed it has signed Heather Reckless to a multi-year contract, as first reported on last night’s episode of iMPACT! on AXS TV.

The 24-year-old Reckless, who was born and raised in Denver, Colorado, had her debut match in October 2017. Her all-time favorite wrestlers are Triple H and Jeff Hardy, the latter of whom she was introduced to at age 7 by her brother.

More about Reckless:

• Stands 4’9” tall.

• Is self-taught in gymnastics … in her back yard.

• Played one season of varsity tennis in high school.

• Competed in powerlifting competitions in high school.

• Graduated from high school with a 4.3 GPA.

• Held three Colorado state records for squat at about 209 pounds (and still holds two of them).

• Her maximum squat weight was 300-pounds – when she was 17.

• She quit powerlifting and started wrestling training at age 17.

• Graduated from high school and moved across country at 18 to train at the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy in Iowa.

• Wrestled on independents around Midwest, known for wrestling in Chicago.

• Lives in Tampa, Florida.

• Has at least 16 tattoos, including a large RECKLESS tattoo on the back of her legs that she got done at 18.

• Has two pet bunnies.

• For her 8th birthday, her dad made her a wrestling ring birthday cake.

• “I grew up playing PS2 games, including many wrestling games.”

• Was vegan for most of her life, though not anymore. “I now mostly eat an animal-based diet, ironically.”

• Has self-taught herself how to sew and has been making her own wrestling gear.

Reckless and the stars of TNA Wrestling will be in action on Friday & Saturday, September 13-14, at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

The TNA action in San Antonio kicks off September 13 with Victory Road, airing live worldwide on the TNA+ app. TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth puts the title on the line at Victory Road in San Antonio against former World Champion Moose.

All of the in-ring action on September 14 will be taped for TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV in the U.S. and Fight Network in Canada.

TNA Wrestling was last in San Antonio in 2020 – and all the TNA stars will be San Antonio this September, including Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance and Moose. Also scheduled to appear at the San Antonio shows: Mike Santana, AJ Francis, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Jake Something, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Xia Brookside and many more.

# # #

