As noted, WWE taped the August 27th episode of NXT immediately following this evening’s (August 20th) show that aired on USA. Fightful Select has released spoilers for the taping, which you can check out below. BE WARNED…SPOILERS AHEAD.

-Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley defeated Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. Henley was injured, with the belief being that she broke her nose. She did however finish the matchup despite bleeding profusely.

-TNA Knockout Rosemary made her debut for NXT and challenged Kelani Jordan to a matchup.

-There are rumors that AEW star Ricky Starks is WWE bound, specifically NXT. Sources tell Fightful that NXT has significant interest in bringing Starks into the brand once he is available.