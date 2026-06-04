Another member of the TNA Knockouts division has officially parted ways with the company.

Myla Grace has reportedly been granted her release from TNA Wrestling after requesting to leave the promotion.

The release was finalized within the past few days, ending a run that began when she signed with the company during the summer of 2025.

The separation is said to have been amicable, with no issues between Grace and TNA leading up to the decision.

During her time with the promotion, Grace was featured as part of a tag team alongside Harley Hudson while also continuing to build her reputation on the independent wrestling scene. Prior to joining TNA, Grace competed for Marigold and established herself as one of the rising names on the European circuit.

She has remained a prominent figure for Over The Top Wrestling in Ireland, where she currently holds the promotion’s Women’s World Championship.

With her departure now confirmed, it remains to be seen what the next chapter holds for Grace as she continues her career both in Europe and beyond.

(H/T: Fightful Select)