The TNA and WWE NXT crossovers continue.
Ahead of tonight’s post-No Mercy 2024 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, the company has announced that TNA Knockout Rosemary will be appearing once again.
Rosemary is scheduled to go one-on-one against Tatum Paxley in a match featured on the September 3 show.
Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne, Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King, as well as Gallus vs. The Rascalz vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger in a tag-team title eliminator bout.
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.
