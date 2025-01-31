– The lineup for the February 6 episode of TNA iMPACT is starting to take shape. During the January 30 episode of the show, the following matches and segments were announced for the 2/6 episode airing next Thursday night on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+
* TNA Knockouts No. 1 Contender Battle Royal
* Leon Slater & The Hardys vs. Moose, JDC & Eddie Edwards
* Mike Santana vs. Matt Cardona
* Joe Hendry In Concert
– During the Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. Northern Armory match on the 1/30 TNA iMPACT show, Young turned heel, aligning with Travis Williams and Judas Icarus and beating down “The Walking Weapon,” leaving him laying after a leaping pile driver.
– Following his victory over Ace Austin on the 1/30 episode of TNA iMPACT, Wes Lee, Tyson and Tyriek appeared in the following post-match digital exclusive segment, where Lee sends a message to The Rascalz and Fraxiom.
