TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich was in the house for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s show, Slamovich was shown sitting in the crowd and was acknowledged by Vic Joseph and Booker T on commentary.

The Knockouts World Champion @mashaslamovich making her presence felt on @WWENXT ahead of her Clockwork Orange House of Fun title defence against @WeAreRosemary this Sunday at #TNAGenesis LIVE on PPV and TNA+! @WWE Subscribe to watch Genesis HERE: https://t.co/EkIqqcvwIi https://t.co/Gb3mwySpyE — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 15, 2025

Slamovich will be defending the TNA Knockouts Title against Rosemary at Sunday’s TNA Genesis pay-per-view event.

Fallon Henley is set to defend the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Shotzi on the January 28th episode of WWE NXT, which takes place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

The announcement was made on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Also on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) made a surprise appearance.

In a backstage segment, Gargano & Ciampa revealed that they wanted a front-row seat to watch Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) defend their NXT Tag Team Titles against OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima).

Well look who it is… 👀 WWE Tag Team Champions @JohnnyGargano and @CiampaWWE wanted a front row seat to watch Fraxiom's Tag Team Title defense tonight! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/pslOMS61QU — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2025

And finally, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend defeated the Unholy Union’s Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to become the number one contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The finish came when they hit their Wheelbarrow Cutter finisher.