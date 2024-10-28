Masha Slamovich is already doing championship stuff.

Following her victory over Jordynne Grace to capture the TNA Knockouts Championship at TNA Bound For Glory 2024 on Saturday night, October 26, the new title-holder appeared alongside comedy legend Will Ferrell in a sketch on “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

During the October 27 episode of the popular comedy series, Ferrell was featured in a parody music video of Bruce Springsteen’s iconic “Born in the U.S.A.” song, which Slamovich was used in.