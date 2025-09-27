TNA Victory Road 2025 opened with Director of Authority Santino Marella and TNA President Carlos Silva in the ring, joined by TNA Knockouts World Champion Ash by Elegance.

Ash had been scheduled to defend her championship against Masha Slamovich, but the match was pulled after abuse allegations surfaced against Slamovich from her former partner, indie wrestler AKIRA. TNA announced that it would conduct an internal investigation, while Slamovich has since issued a public statement on the matter.

Taking the microphone, Ash reflected on her journey in TNA, noting that sometimes life delivers unexpected turns. She then revealed that she would be stepping away from in-ring competition and officially relinquished the Knockouts World Championship.

Ash thanked the fans for supporting her career, acknowledging that many rightfully booed her because, in her own words, she had been a “stuck-up b*tch.” She closed her remarks by saying she will miss the TNA audience.