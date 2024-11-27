TNA Wrestling is gearing up for a big weekend.

Ahead of a Thanksgiving “Best Of” style-episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday night and the TNA Turning Point 2024 special event as part of WrestleCade 2024 on Friday night, TNA Wrestling has announced the signing of Lei Ying Lee and the re-signing of The Hardys duo of Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy.

Following the news of her signing, Lei Ying Lee surfaced on social media on Wednesday with a statement.

“Excited to officially announce that I’ve signed with TNA,” she wrote via X. “This is a brand-new chapter, and I can’t wait to bring the strongest version of myself to the ring. Thank you to everyone who’s supported me—amazing things are ahead!”

Additionally, TNA has announced the launch of a brand new Spanish-language YouTube channel. The announcement reads as follows:

TNA has launched a Spanish language YouTube channel that will be updated with regular highlights from 2024 as well as classic TNA matches and moments. Subscribe and start watching here: https://youtube.com/@TNAEnEspañol

