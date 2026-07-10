TNA Wrestling will be holding their next pay-per-view event at a special start-time.

On Friday, the company issued a press release to announce that TNA Lockdown 2026, the annual all cage match pay-per-view, will begin at 6/5c, with a pre show starting at 5/4c.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

TNA Wrestling Announces New Start Time For Lockdown, The Iconic Pro Wrestling Event on Sunday, August 23, With All Matches Held Inside A Steel Cage

One of professional wrestling’s most iconic and feared events is back. TNA Wrestling presents Lockdown – a showcase event in which every match is contested inside a steel cage — on Sunday, August 23, broadcasting live around the world on pay-per-view from Credit Union 1 Arena in downtown Chicago. It marks TNA’s first Lockdown event since 2016, and the company’s first-ever show at the history-filled arena.

LOCKDOWN UPDATED TIME SCHEDULE:

3pm CT: Doors open to the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago

4pm CT: Lockdown Pre-Show begins, with matches

5pm CT: Lockdown begins

The 2026 Lockdown is TNA’s first live event held at the venue formerly known as the UIC Pavilion, an on-campus arena steeped in pro wrestling history.

Full match card details for Lockdown will be announced in the coming weeks. Confirmed to appear at Lockdown are Jeff & Matt Hardy (The Hardys), Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Moose, AJ Francis, Brian Myers, Leon Slater and Ricky Sosa, among others. The TNA Knockouts Division also will be featured prominently, with Xia Brookside, Elayna Black, Indi Hartwell, Rosemary, Allie and others scheduled to compete inside the cage.

TNA Wrestling debuted Lockdown in 2005, making it the first pro wrestling pay-per-view in which every match was contested inside a steel cage. The event quickly became one of TNA’s three flagship annual events, alongside Slammiversary and Bound for Glory. The inaugural Lockdown featured A.J. Styles vs. Abyss and introduced the Lethal Lockdown match — TNA’s signature take on the classic WarGames match — in which two teams enter the cage one by one in alternating fashion, with the fully-enclosed, weapon-laden cage not unlocked until all competitors have entered. Memorable Lockdown main events over the years included Samoa Joe vs. Kurt Angle, Sting vs. Mick Foley, and a series of epic Lethal Lockdown battles.

TNA held Lockdown annually from 2005 through 2016, with the final event taking place at Wembley Arena in London — where Matt Hardy defeated EC3 in a steel cage to capture the TNA World Championship in front of a sold-out international crowd. The 2026 Chicago edition marks the event’s long-awaited return.

LOCKDOWN TICKETS:

To purchase Lockdown tickets, go to: https://www.ticketmaster.com/tna-wrestling-presents-lockdown-ppv-chicago-illinois-08-23-2026/event/040064AC384577B4

AUTOGRAPHS and PHOTO-OPPORTUNITIES

Lockdown will feature TNA’s signature fan experience programming, including a post-show Meet & Greet giving fans direct access to TNA stars for autographs, photos and personal moments. Recent Meet & Greet guests at TNA events have included The Hardys, Ryan & Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Elijah, Elayna Black, Leon Slater, Ricky Sosa, Moose, Frankie Kazarian, and many others. Select premium pre-show packages will also be available. Full details and ticket purchase information will be posted at TNAWrestling.com.

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About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top professional wrestling brands and one of the fastest growing in the industry. TNA produces over 200 hours of original content annually, televised in 200 countries and broadcast in the United States on AMC. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed globally on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and its own subscription service TNA+©. With over 10 million engaged followers across social media and a rapidly expanding live event footprint, TNA Wrestling is entering a new era of growth. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, premium fan experiences, licensing, and sponsorship.