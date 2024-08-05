TNA Wrestling is aiming to expand its Knockouts division.

Gail Kim recently mentioned to Jim Varsallone that although TNA has a solid core group in the division, featuring Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, Ash By Elegance, Gisele Shaw, and others, they are looking to bring in new talent as well.

We have a great roster of girls right now at the central core. I’m looking to add to that right now. We’ve got some surprises coming up that will be great.

She also talked about the need to bolster the Knockouts Tag Team division.

Looking to rebuild this tag team division because we’ve been lacking a little bit in that department because we’ve only had two tag teams, really, and we want to grow that. I want to make sure that we have a strong tag division, a strong Knockouts division and even a secondary storyline that’s very strong. Even to have the girls mixed in, we have Alisha Edwards that’s in with The System and she’s working managing and wrestling, and a tag team champion. I just want those girls to be able to get experience in every facet of the business and see what they enjoy and what their strengths are because I think everyone has different strengths.

The Knockouts division will be highlighted on Thursday’s episode of TNA Impact, where champion Jordynne Grace is set to issue an open challenge. Check out Kim’s full interview below.