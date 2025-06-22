At the TNA television tapings held tonight in Pittsburgh, a notable moment took place following the conclusion of a TNA Xplosion match.

TNA President Carlos Silva, Head of Talent Relations Tommy Dreamer, and veteran producer Jazz made their way to the ring, where they presented official TNA contracts to rising stars Mila Moore and Jada Stone.

Both talents are scheduled to appear on this Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT, competing in a Knockouts Battle Royal.

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT spoilers from Pittsburgh, PA.