WWE legend Tully Blanchard was in attendance at Thursday night’s live episode of TNA IMPACT! on AXS TV.

During the show, Tully was shown in the audience as his daughter Tessa was cutting a heel promo.

During her promo, Blanchard revealed that her grandfather ran the first wrestling event in San Antonio. She went on to blast the city for not having a “real” sports team, and said she was always destined for greatness. She added that she’s better than “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Von Erichs, and the Funks.

Tessa Blanchard has ARRIVED and she’s got a mic in hand! WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/LlefpDAJYm — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 24, 2025

Tessa Blanchard is back ON TOP of the Knockouts Division! WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/H5ioS1ktBa — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 24, 2025

It is said that some material between Tully and Tessa Blanchard was filmed at the TNA IMPACT! TV tapings.

JBL returned to TNA Wrestling on this week’s episode of TNA IMPACT! on AXS TV.

In the main event match featuring Joe Hendry and the returning Matt Cardona, JBL clotheslined Cardona as he tried to use the TNA World Title as a weapon.

Hendry and JBL stared off and the latter left.

Nathan Frazier tweeted the following after this week’s episode of TNA IMPACT! on AXS TV:

Tonight, a WWE title was defended on a TNA broadcast for the first time ever. It’s a pleasure making history with you, amigo. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/l4UbA8dxn7 — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) January 24, 2025

As noted earlier, PCO has been removed from TNA’s roster after his contract expired at the end of the year.

Pwinsider is reporting that several sources are under the impression that a new deal was on the table until just a few weeks ago. He last wrestled for the company in Atlanta in December.

The report adds that PCO was the main reason for the “big house” in Montreal last year.

PCO’s former “wife” Steph De Lander is now the new TNA Digital Media Champion.

TNA management was said to have been very happy with this week’s live episode of IMPACT!. The feeling backstage is that it came off without any major issues. The current hope is that one live show will take place each month.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of TNA IMPACT! on AXS TV below:

* Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. Travis Williams & Judas Icarus

* Mustafa Ali vs. TBA

* Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin

* We’ll hear from Nic Nemeth.