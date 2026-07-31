TNA Wrestling took a moment during Thursday night’s episode of iMPACT to show support for Tanea Brooks, better known to wrestling fans as Rebel, as she continues her battle with terminal ALS.

During a break in the action on the July 30 broadcast, commentators Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt delivered a message of support on behalf of TNA for Brooks, recognizing her ongoing fight with the disease.

Brooks enjoyed two stints with TNA, first competing for the promotion from 2013 through 2016 before making additional appearances in 2017 and 2018. She later joined AEW during the company’s inaugural year in 2019 and has remained with the promotion ever since.

AEW is also set to honor Brooks with a special event titled “Rebel Heart,” which is scheduled to take place on September 9 in Athens, Georgia.

Elsewhere on Thursday’s iMPACT, Ricky Sosa and Leon Slater picked up a notable victory over The System’s Cedric Alexander and Eddie Edwards in the opening contest. Slater scored the pinfall over reigning X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander before issuing a challenge for the X-Division Championship at Lockdown on August 23.

Every match at the TNA Lockdown pay-per-view will take place inside a steel cage.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 7/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.