– Broken Matt Hardy has returned to TNA Wrestling. He returned on the latest episode of TNA iMPACT on 4/30, helping his brother Jeff Hardy win his match against Vincent of The Righteous.

– Leon Slater will defend his TNA X-Division Championship against Cedric Alexander. The match will take place on the live 5/14 episode of TNA iMPACT in Sacramento, CA.

– Scheduled for TNA iMPACT next week on 5/7:

* The System (Bear Bronson & Brian Myers) (c) vs. Nic Nemeth & K.C. Navarro for the TNA World Tag Team Championships

* Arianna Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee for the TNA Knockouts title

* Leon Slater & Moose vs. The System (Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander)

* Eric Young vs. EC3 in a no disqualification match