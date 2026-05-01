– Broken Matt Hardy has returned to TNA Wrestling. He returned on the latest episode of TNA iMPACT on 4/30, helping his brother Jeff Hardy win his match against Vincent of The Righteous.
.@JEFFHARDYBRAND picks up a BROKEN victory over @NoNamexVincent on #TNAiMPACT!@MATTHARDYBRAND @DEATHxWALKS #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/yRvO8ObS2X
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 1, 2026
– Leon Slater will defend his TNA X-Division Championship against Cedric Alexander. The match will take place on the live 5/14 episode of TNA iMPACT in Sacramento, CA.
– Scheduled for TNA iMPACT next week on 5/7:
- * The System (Bear Bronson & Brian Myers) (c) vs. Nic Nemeth & K.C. Navarro for the TNA World Tag Team Championships
* Arianna Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee for the TNA Knockouts title
* Leon Slater & Moose vs. The System (Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander)
* Eric Young vs. EC3 in a no disqualification match
.@TheEricYoung just issued a NO RULES challenge for @therealec3 next week on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/HJB9Mj3GpC
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 1, 2026