– Mustafa Ali returned to the ring for the first time since suffering a punctured lung and fractured ribs at Lockdown, defending the TNA International Championship against Jason Hotch and Trey Miguel on the live episode of TNA iMPACT on September 24.

Earlier in the show, Mila Moore officially walked away from Order 4 following weeks of issues with Ali. Moore also took John Skyler with her, prompting Ali to send Agent Zero after them.

Ali later retained his title after using the championship belt on Miguel. Tasha Steelz also became involved, with Ali pulling her into the path of a diving attack from Hotch before eventually dropping her following the match while celebrating his victory.

– Former L.A.X. member Hernandez was also shown in attendance during the broadcast. During a commercial break, Home Town Man acknowledged the five-time TNA World Tag Team Champion and promoted Hernandez’s San Antonio Style Wrestling school.

Hernandez, 53, remains active in the ring and most recently competed at an independent event on September 16.

– Indi Hartwell earned a shot at the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

Hartwell deliberately provoked authority figure Daria Rae into slapping her backstage while Santino Marella secretly recorded the incident. Marella later announced that Rae had been suspended and confirmed Hartwell will challenge Xia Brookside for the Knockouts World Championship at Bound For Glory on October 11.

The updated Bound For Glory lineup includes:

* TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Leon Slater

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Xia Brookside (c) vs. Indi Hartwell

* TNA X Division Championship — Six-Way Scramble: K.C. Navarro vs. Fabian Aichner vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Rich Swann vs. Ryan Nemeth vs. TBD

* Eddie Edwards vs. Ricky Sosa

* Call Your Shot Gauntlet: Bear Bronson, Avery Styles and Frankie Kazarian announced thus far

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/24 for live TNA Bound For Glory Results coverage.