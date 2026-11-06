The November 5 episode of TNA iMPACT featured multiple faction developments, a new match announcement for Destination X, and the confirmation of four matches for next week’s show.

Below are some of the news and notes coming out of Thursday’s episode.

Xia Brookside Joins The Righteous

Xia Brookside has officially aligned herself with The Righteous.

During Thursday’s show, Vincent and Dutch were scheduled to welcome Harley Hudson into the group. However, the initiation took an unexpected turn when Dutch questioned Hudson’s commitment before revealing that someone else had already made their decision.

Brookside then appeared and attacked Hudson, officially joining Vincent and Dutch in The Righteous.

The former Knockouts World Champion becomes the second woman to join the faction, following Vita VonStarr.

Matt Hardy & Moose Team Up For TNA Destination X

A new tag-team match has been announced for TNA Destination X on November 15.

Following their victory over The Hardys in a Slaughterhouse syX match on October 29, Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw continued their issues with the brothers during Thursday’s episode.

Moose called out syX to open the show, leading to an attack by Sawyer and Shaw before Matt Hardy made the save.

Later in the broadcast, it was confirmed that Hardy and Moose will join forces against Sawyer and Shaw at Destination X.

Taryn Terrell Returns, Welcomes Harley Hudson To The Dollhouse

Former TNA Knockouts World Champion Taryn Terrell made a surprise return during the closing moments of Thursday’s iMPACT.

After being rejected by The Righteous earlier in the evening, Harley Hudson was shown speaking with her mother about her struggles to find a place in TNA.

Hudson then discovered a mysterious note reading, “Come play with me,” which led her to Terrell standing beside a dollhouse.

Terrell welcomed Hudson to The Dollhouse, teasing the return of the faction that originally operated in TNA from 2015 to 2016.

The original group featured Terrell alongside names such as Marti Belle, Rebel, Michin and Awesome Kong.

Four Matches Announced For November 12 TNA iMPACT

TNA Wrestling has confirmed four matches for the November 12 episode of Thursday Night iMPACT.

The announced lineup includes:

Heather By Elegance vs. Elayna Black

Mustafa Ali vs. Frankie Kazarian

Moose vs. Samuel Shaw (with Joseph Sawyer)

Elijah vs. Nic Nemeth

For those interested, you can check out complete TNA iMPACT Results 11/5/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.