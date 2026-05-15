A surprise name from ECW history showed up during the latest episode of TNA iMPACT.

Kicking off the in-ring action on the live May 14 edition of TNA Wrestling Thursday Night iMPACT was a Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for the TNA World Championship. Among the participants was a surprise entrant, as former two-time ECW World Tag Team Champion Mustafa Saed made an unexpected appearance.

Saed, best known as a member of The Gangtas, did not last long in the contest, however. He was the first competitor eliminated after being tossed over the top rope by Order 4’s Agent Zero.

The match eventually came down to Eric Young and Elijah as the final two participants. Both men battled on the ring apron before Young delivered a low blow to Elijah, sending him crashing to the floor for the victory.

As a result, Young earned a future shot at reigning TNA World Champion Mike Santana.

INDI HARTWELL RE-SIGNS WITH TNA

A major title match and a contract update were also announced during Thursday’s live broadcast.

TNA World Champion Mike Santana appeared in a segment on the May 14 episode of iMPACT before being interrupted by authority figure Daria Rae. Rae informed Santana that he will defend the TNA World Championship against Steve Maclin on the May 21 edition of iMPACT.

The bout will mark Maclin’s first match since suffering an injury at TNA Sacrifice back in March during a World Title match against Santana.

Rae also made it clear that she bypassed Director of Authority Santino Marella when making the title match official, noting that she took the decision directly to the TNA Board of Directors.

Marella later appeared and revealed several announcements of his own, including confirmation that Indi Hartwell has officially re-signed with TNA Wrestling. Hartwell has been working with the company since May 2025.

TNA SLAMMIVERSARY 2026 UPDATES

TNA also confirmed a big stipulation match for Slammiversary 2026.

During commentary on the May 14 episode of iMPACT, it was announced that the TNA X-Division Championship will be defended in an Ultimate X match at Slammiversary on June 28.

The event is scheduled to take place at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

NEW CHAMPION, NEW STAR TO CLOSE OUT 5/14 TNA iMPACT

The TNA X-Division Championship changed hands in the main event of Thursday’s show.

Leon Slater entered the May 14 edition of TNA iMPACT just one day away from becoming the longest-reigning X-Division Champion in company history. Before he could officially secure the record, however, he was forced to defend the title against Cedric Alexander in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match.

The match was tied 1-1 late in the contest when Slater attempted his Swanton 450 finisher. Alexander avoided the move and quickly capitalized, connecting with back-to-back Lumbar Checks to score the deciding fall and capture the X-Division Championship.

A new champion was crowned.

Following the match, Fabian Aichner — formerly known to WWE fans as Giovanni Vinci — made his TNA debut. Aichner appeared on the stage and stared down Alexander as the show came to a close.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 5/14/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.