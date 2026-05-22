– Fabian Aichner, formerly known as Giovanni Vinci in WWE, is scheduled to make his TNA iMPACT in-ring debut next week. Advertised for the May 28 episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC are the following matches:

* Fabian Aichner vs. Eddie Edwards

* Santino Marella vs. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo

* Harley Hudson vs. Tessa Blanchard

* Knockouts’ Champion Challenge Match

* Men’s Champion Challenge Match

– After weeks of cryptic teases and speculation, Jeff Hardy officially brought back his iconic Willow persona on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

The return took place during the second match of the Thursday, May 21, 2026 broadcast, as ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy battled Vincent in a stipulation match that also involved Dutch at ringside.

The bout featured a unique setup, with Matt Hardy and Dutch both handcuffed to opposite ring posts while Vincent and Jeff Hardy were left to compete inside the ring. As the match progressed, the atmosphere inside the arena quickly shifted into classic Hardy-style chaos.

Things got especially eerie in the closing moments.

Vincent held up the feather before the arena lights suddenly went dark. When the lights came back on, Jeff Hardy was no longer handcuffed to the ring post.

Instead, Willow had arrived.

The longtime alter ego emerged to a huge reaction from the crowd and immediately went after Vincent, helping Matt Hardy regain control of the match. Willow ultimately laid out Vincent, allowing the Hardys to secure the victory.

The appearance marked the first official return of Willow in TNA after several weeks of on-screen teasing surrounding Jeff Hardy’s darker persona.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 5/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.