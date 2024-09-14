TNA Wrestling has released a series of digital exclusive videos on Saturday.

– As noted, the promotion shared an update with Gia Miller announcing Steph De Lander will be out of action from six to ten months depending on neck surgery.

– In an additional video, Joe Hendry made his intentions on going after the TNA World Championship following TNA Victory Road 2024. At the show on Friday, Hendry defeated Josh Alexander.

– Jordynne Grace reacted to being attacked again by Rosemary and Wendy Choo after her victory over Choo in their Knockouts Championship bout on Friday’s show. She teased she would not be alone the next time she sees them.

– Finally, Mike Santana is featured in an additional digital exclusive where he challenges JDC to a Texas Death Match.