Several developments came out of the September 17 episode of TNA iMPACT, including an addition to the Bound For Glory X-Division Championship match and the lineup for next week’s show.

Rich Swann became the fourth wrestler to qualify for the six-way match that will crown a new X-Division Champion at Bound For Glory. Swann defeated LJ Cleary with a Phoenix Splash to earn his spot.

Swann joins KC Navarro, Fabian Aichner and Cedric Alexander, who entered the match through his rematch clause. Two spots remain open.

The X-Division Championship was vacated by Leon Slater after he exercised Option C, giving up the title in exchange for a TNA World Championship opportunity against Nic Nemeth at Bound For Glory on October 11 in Tampa, Florida.

Elsewhere on Thursday’s show, Ricky Sosa and Elijah defeated Eddie Edwards and Alexander, with Sosa scoring the pinfall over Alexander. The System attacked afterward, leading Edwards to challenge Sosa to a match. Edwards vs. Sosa has not yet been officially announced for Bound For Glory.

TNA also confirmed several matches for the September 24 episode of iMPACT.

Mustafa Ali will make his first in-ring appearance since Lockdown when he defends the TNA International Championship against Jason Hotch and Trey Miguel in a three-way match. Ali defeated Hotch for the championship at Lockdown, while a recent Hotch vs. Miguel match ended in a no contest following interference from Order 4’s Special Agent 0.

Elayna Black, Harley Hudson, Jada Stone and Gabby Forza will meet in a four-way match to determine the next challenger for Knockouts TV Champion M by Elegance.

Also announced for next week, Swann will team with BDE against The Righteous’s Vincent and Dutch, while Elijah will face Eddie Edwards in singles action.

The updated Bound For Glory lineup includes:

* TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Leon Slater

* Vacant X-Division Championship – Six-Way: KC Navarro vs. Fabian Aichner vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Rich Swann vs. TBD vs. TBD

* Eddie Edwards vs. Ricky Sosa has also been teased but is not yet official.