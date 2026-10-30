Several major developments came out of the October 29 episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT, including the arrival of a new authority figure, a championship match being confirmed for Destination X, and multiple matches announced for next week’s show.

MR. ELEGANCE QUITS ELEGANCE BRAND

The October 29 episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT also featured a surprising departure from The Elegance Brand.

During M by Elegance’s successful Knockouts Television Championship defense against Jada Stone, tensions erupted after M placed Mr. Elegance in the path of Stone’s moonsault.

Later in the match, Heather by Elegance attempted to distract the referee to allow Mr. Elegance to interfere. Instead, a frustrated Mr. Elegance announced that he was quitting The Elegance Brand.

Despite the unexpected departure, M managed to retain her championship.

NEW TNA AUTHORITY FIGURE ARRIVES

Brian Johnson appeared in a backstage segment with Daria Rae, revealing that he has been appointed by the TNA Board of Directors to monitor her actions. Johnson explained that following Rae’s suspension for putting her hands on Indi Hartwell, he has been tasked with reporting any further incidents directly to the Board.

Rae was less than pleased with the announcement and threatened to contact the Board herself before walking away.

Johnson, a 19-year wrestling veteran who previously competed for Ring of Honor from 2017 to 2021, has also made several appearances on TNA Xplosion since 2025.

TNA DESTINATION X GETS NEW TITLE TILT

Meanwhile, TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Zoey Serrano caused a scene at ringside, with Serrano attacking a security guard before Baszler grabbed a headset from the commentary team.

Baszler declared that Rae hired her to take the Knockouts World Championship away from Indi Hartwell, confirming that she will challenge Hartwell for the title at Destination X on November 15.

The championship bout joins an already announced lineup featuring TNA World Champion Leon Slater defending against Trey Miguel, men’s and women’s Ultimate X matches, and the World X-Cup tournament.

TNA iMPACT PREVIEW FOR 11/5

Looking ahead to the November 5 episode of iMPACT, TNA has also announced several matches and segments.

Harley Hudson will undergo her initiation into The Righteous after accepting the group’s invitation to join them.

Additionally, tensions within The System will come to a head when Eddie Edwards faces Bear Bronson in a match with leadership implications. If Edwards wins, Bronson must fall in line with his decisions. However, a victory for Bronson will give him control over the faction’s direction.

The show will also feature Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth taking on TNA World Champion Leon Slater and Amazing Red, while former Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) return to tag team action against Shotzi Blackheart and Allie.

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT airs Thursdays on AMC. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.