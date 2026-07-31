Jason Hotch captured his first championship in TNA Wrestling on Thursday night, while the first matches for Lockdown were officially announced.

The July 30 episode of TNA iMPACT from Philadelphia was headlined by Jason Hotch challenging Order 4 stablemate Mustafa Ali for the TNA International Championship. Hotch scored the victory to win his first title in TNA, ending Ali’s 111-day reign as champion.

Ali’s title run began at Rebellion in April and included 12 successful championship defenses. The title change also appears to set the stage for potential tension within Order 4 following Hotch’s victory over his teammate.

Elsewhere, the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament continued. Indi Hartwell advanced to the semifinals by defeating NXT’s Thea Hail with her Hurts Donut finishing move. Hartwell will now face M By Elegance, who previously advanced after defeating Rosemary and benefiting from the draw between Elayna Black and Wendy Choo.

On the opposite side of the bracket, Jada Stone punched her ticket to the semifinals with a win over Jody Threat. She will face the winner of Mara Sade vs. Heather By Elegance.

TNA also confirmed the first three matches for Lockdown, which takes place next month:

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The Nemeth Brothers (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth)

* TNA X-Division Championship: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Leon Slater

* TNA International Championship: Jason Hotch (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Looking ahead to next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT, the four competitors involved in the Tag Team Championship match at Lockdown will compete in separate singles bouts. TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth will defend his title against Jeff Hardy, while Ryan Nemeth faces Matt Hardy.

Additionally, TNA Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside is scheduled to defend her championship against Wendy Choo.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 7/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.