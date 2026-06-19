TNA Wrestling added more intrigue to its upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view during the June 18 episode of TNA iMPACT, as multiple title matches received official updates ahead of the company’s biggest event of the summer.

It was announced during the broadcast that Mustafa Ali will defend the TNA International Championship at TNA Slammiversary on June 28 from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. Ali won’t know his challenger in advance, however, as the title bout has been set as an open challenge.

The card for the TNA X Division Championship was also finalized further, with the promotion confirming that the title will be contested in the signature Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. While it had already been revealed that reigning champion Cedric Alexander and Leon Slater would be part of the contest, Thursday’s show filled out the remainder of the field.

Joining Alexander and Slater in the high-risk championship showdown will be Frankie Kazarian, Mr. Elegance, Fabian Aichner and K.C. Navarro, creating a stacked lineup for one of TNA’s most anticipated annual matches.

As if that wasn’t enough, TNA followed the broadcast with a breaking news announcement that added another notable name to the bout. The company revealed that Amazing Red will return to TNA competition for the first time in 15 years when he enters the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the 6/28 TNA Slammiversary show:

* Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

* Ricky Sosa vs. Eric Young

* TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Lei Yǐng Lee (c) vs. Xia Brookside

* TNA International Championship Open Challenge: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. TBA

* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Elegance Brand (c) vs. Allie & Rosemary

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Three-Way Ladder Match: The System (c) vs. Broken Hardys vs. The Righteous

* TNA X Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner vs. K.C. Navarro vs. Amazing Red

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/28 for live TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results coverage from Boston, MA.