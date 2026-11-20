TNA Wrestling has revealed plans for its next two episodes of Thursday Night Impact, including a special Thanksgiving broadcast and the return of a match stipulation that hasn’t been used in four years.

During the November 19 episode of TNA Impact, Santino Marella announced that next Thursday’s show on November 26 will be a Thanksgiving-themed special.

No matches have been confirmed for the holiday broadcast. Previous Thanksgiving editions of Impact have featured a combination of classic match replays, previously unaired bouts and holiday-themed segments.

The Thanksgiving special will face some stiff competition, going head-to-head for an hour with AEW Collision and an NFL matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the December 3 episode of Impact will feature the return of the Triple Threat Revolver match for the first time since TNA Victory Road 2022.

The match will determine the next challenger for reigning TNA World Champion Leon Slater.

The unique stipulation begins with three competitors in the ring. Each time someone is eliminated by pinfall or submission, another participant enters until the field has been exhausted and a winner is determined.

Matt Hardy and Moose have been confirmed as participants in the eight-man match, with the remaining competitors yet to be announced.

Also scheduled for December 3 is a TNA International Championship match, as Jason Hotch puts his title on the line against Fabian Aichner.

The championship showdown follows developments from the World X Cup competition at TNA Destination X.

The currently announced lineup for the December 3 episode of TNA Impact is as follows:

* Triple Threat Revolver Match: Matt Hardy, Moose and six additional competitors battle for a future TNA World Championship opportunity.

* TNA International Championship: Jason Hotch (c) vs. Fabian Aichner.