In addition to the many updates to the upcoming TNA Sacrifice 2026 special event announced during the TNA iMPACT show this week on Thursday night, the company kicked off Friday morning with another.

On Friday morning, TNA Wrestling announced via social media that Dani Luna vs. Arianna Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee will take place for the TNA Knockouts World Championship at the aforementioned show later this month.

Also added to the card during the 3/19 iMPACT on AMC was Moose vs. Eddie Edwards, Mustafa Ali & Tasha Steelz vs. Trey Miguel & Jada Stone, as well as Mara Sadé vs. Elayna Black In No DQ Match.

Previously advertised for TNA Sacrifice is Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA World Championship, Leon Slater vs. Eric Young for the TNA X-Division Championship, as well as Elijah and The Home Town Man vs. Frankie Kazarian and AJ Francis.

TNA Sacrifice 2026 is scheduled to take place on March 27 from the Alario Center in New Orleans, LA.

Before that, however, will be the ‘go-home’ episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV on Thursday, March 26. Advertised for that show is Moose vs. Bear Bronson, Mustafa Ali vs. BDE, Jeff Hardy vs. Brian Myers, Tessa Blanchard, Mila Moore & Victoria Crawford vs. Jody Threat, Myla Grace & Harley Hudson, as well as Mike Santana & Leon Slater vs. The System.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.