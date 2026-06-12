The road to Slammiversary became much clearer on Thursday night.

The June 11 episode of TNA iMPACT opened with TNA World Champion Mike Santana putting his title on the line against Eric Young in the night’s first match. Santana ultimately retained the championship, but the outcome was influenced by an unexpected return that shifted the momentum of the bout.

Late in the contest, Ricky Sosa made his surprise return to TNA television and distracted Young at a crucial moment. The distraction proved costly, allowing Santana to capitalize and score the victory to successfully defend the TNA World Championship.

Following the match, Young immediately headed to the backstage area in pursuit of Sosa. The returning star had not been seen since the April 9 edition of TNA iMPACT, where Young left him laid out with a piledriver.

After Santana’s successful title defense, Nic Nemeth made his way to the ring carrying his Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy while dressed to compete. Prior to Thursday’s show, Nemeth had publicly stated that he intended to officially call his shot for a championship opportunity at Slammiversary on June 28.

While some may have expected Nemeth to cash in on the spot, that wasn’t the route he chose. Instead, Nemeth helped Santana back to his feet before confirming that he would honor his previous announcement and challenge for the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary. With that declaration, the title match was officially set for the upcoming pay-per-view event.

Also on Thursday’s broadcast, TNA provided a new update on Trey Miguel’s recovery during the company’s weekly Injury Report segment.

Miguel has been sidelined since suffering a non-displaced patella fracture at the Rebellion pay-per-view in April. According to the update, the former Rascalz member could potentially be cleared for in-ring competition within the next six to eight weeks. Miguel also revealed that surgery will not be required for the injury, providing a positive outlook for his eventual return to action.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 6/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.