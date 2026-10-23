TNA Wrestling continued building toward next month’s Destination X special during the October 22 episode of TNA iMPACT, with several new matches announced, a former championship team reuniting, and an injury storyline developing.

Here are some of the news and notes coming out of Thursday night’s show.

Ricky Sosa Injury Update

TNA announced during Thursday’s broadcast that Ricky Sosa suffered a “severe back injury” during last week’s number one contender’s ladder match for a shot at the TNA World Championship.

The injury reportedly occurred when Moose powerbombed Sosa out of the ring toward a ladder on the floor. Sosa only partially connected with the ladder during the spot.

Despite the announcement, the injury is reportedly part of an ongoing storyline rather than a legitimate medical issue.

Fire ‘N Flava Reunite On TNA iMPACT

Former two-time TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz have reunited.

The reunion took place during a segment involving Hogan and Allie, who were addressing their recent loss of the Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

Hogan blamed Allie for the defeat before Steelz attacked Allie from behind. The two continued their assault until Shotzi made the save, forcing Hogan and Steelz to retreat.

Earlier in the broadcast, Steelz announced that she was finished with Order 4 following the faction’s recent issues.

The reunion marks the return of Fire ‘N Flava, who previously enjoyed two reigns as Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

Multiple Matches Announced For TNA Destination X

TNA continued putting together the lineup for Destination X, which takes place on Saturday, November 15, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

During Thursday’s episode, Santino Marella announced that the event will feature two Ultimate X matches, with separate bouts for the men’s and women’s divisions.

The winner of the women’s Ultimate X match will receive a future opportunity at the TNA Knockouts World Championship, while the men’s winner will earn a shot at the X-Division Championship.

Participants for both matches have yet to be announced.

Additionally, TNA confirmed the return of the World X Cup for the first time since 2008.

The tournament will feature two four-way matches involving international competitors, with the winners advancing to a final match to determine the World X Champion.

The participants have not yet been revealed.

The newly announced matches join the previously confirmed TNA World Championship showdown between Leon Slater and Trey Miguel.

The updated lineup for TNA Destination X on November 15 includes:

* TNA World Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Trey Miguel

* Women’s Ultimate X Match: Winner receives a future Knockouts World Championship opportunity

* Men’s Ultimate X Match: Winner receives a future X-Division Championship opportunity

* World X Cup Tournament: Two four-way qualifying matches, with the winners advancing to the finals

Next Week’s TNA iMPACT Lineup (10/29/2026)

TNA also confirmed several matches and segments for the October 29 episode of iMPACT.

Amazing Red will defend the X-Division Championship against Cedric Alexander, who earned the opportunity by winning a four-way match on Thursday’s show.

The Knockouts Television Championship will also be on the line when M by Elegance defends against Jada Stone.

Elsewhere, syX and The Hardys are scheduled for a confrontation, while AJ Francis will go one-on-one with John Skylar.

Harley Hudson is also expected to make her decision regarding a potential alliance with The Righteous.

The announced lineup for October 29 is as follows:

* TNA X-Division Championship: Amazing Red (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

* TNA Knockouts Television Championship: M by Elegance (c) vs. Jada Stone

* AJ Francis vs. John Skylar

* syX and The Hardys confrontation

* Harley Hudson makes her decision regarding The Righteous